Indian Oil Board Approves Appointment Of Anuj Jain As Chief Financial Officer

Indian Oil Corp. approved the appointment of Anuj Jain as the chief financial officer, with effect from Oct. 9.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the board of directors, according to an exchange filing on Friday.

Jain joined Indian Oil in 1996 and has over 27 years of varied experience in the fields of finance, taxation and commercial aspects of the oil and gas industry.

He has handled multiple projects spanning corporate finance, treasury and fund management, pricing and shipping, among others. Before being appointed as director of finance, Jain was the chief general manager (finance) at the refineries' headquarters.