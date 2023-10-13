Indian Oil Board Approves Appointment Of Anuj Jain As Chief Financial Officer
Jain has over 27 years of varied experience in the field of finance, taxation and commercial aspects of the oil and gas industry.
Indian Oil Corp. approved the appointment of Anuj Jain as the chief financial officer, with effect from Oct. 9.
The decision was taken at a meeting of the board of directors, according to an exchange filing on Friday.
Jain joined Indian Oil in 1996 and has over 27 years of varied experience in the fields of finance, taxation and commercial aspects of the oil and gas industry.
He has handled multiple projects spanning corporate finance, treasury and fund management, pricing and shipping, among others. Before being appointed as director of finance, Jain was the chief general manager (finance) at the refineries' headquarters.
The board members have also approved their equity contribution of up to Rs 1,660.2 crore for Indian Oil's 50% stake in Indian Oil NTPC Green Energy Pvt., it said.
Indian Oil Corp. and NTPC Green Energy Ltd. announced the joint venture in June for the setting up of renewable energy power plants. The venture will also help them meet their power requirements for the new projects.
Shares of Indian Oil closed 0.63% higher at Rs 90.87 apiece on the BSE as compared with a 0.19% decline in the benchmark Sensex.