Indian NBFCs To Thrive In 'Goldilocks Environment', Morgan Stanley Says
NBFCs are poised to leverage strong balance sheets in terms of leverage, liquidity, and provisioning.
India's non-bank lenders are positioned to capitalise on the nation's growth story despite recent underperformance, diverging first-quarter earnings and near-term pressures, according to Morgan Stanley & Co.
Many non-banking financial services companies or NBFCs fell short on net interest margins and credit costs, though loan growth surprised, the research firm said in a report. While the contraction of margins was foreseen, certain metrics declined more than predicted, it said.
Elevated inflation and the delay in anticipated rate cut by the Reserve Bank of India could exert pressure on stock performance in the short term, Morgan Stanley said.
The brokerage expects greater pressure on both stocks that reported below-consensus margins and those with strong relative returns. It cited the example of Muthoot Finance Ltd. that reported slow sequential growth in gold loans as prices are consolidating.
Companies with expensive price-to-book value ratios and relative to return on equity, such as L&T Finance Holdings Ltd., may also see some pressure, the report said.
Long-Term View Attractive
Yet, according to Morgan Stanley, NBFCs are poised to leverage India's 'Goldilocks' environment as lenders have strong balance sheets in terms of leverage, liquidity, and provisioning. Strong loan growth and improving returns are key "set-ups in place" for lenders to capitalise on India’s growth story, it said.
The brokerage doesn't expect NIMs to expand in the "shallow rate-cut cycle".
Valuations Reasonable
While valuations for a few stocks are trending above their five-year mean, Morgan Stanley said these were "five difficult years", implying that the uptrend is justified.
The brokerage's top picks for an 'overweight' rating from the sector are Bajaj Finance Ltd., SBI Cards and Payment Services Ltd., Can Fin Homes Ltd., Manappuram Finance Ltd., Aptus Value Housing Finance India Ltd., Home First Finance Co. and Shriram Finance Ltd.
Outlook On Life Insurers
Life insurance stocks appear more resilient and attractive, primarily due to the expected growth of 15-20% in annual premium equivalent and value of new business during the second and third quarters of FY24, according to Morgan Stanley.
Its view is bolstered by the sustained strength in retail protection witnessed over the previous two quarters.
SBI Life Insurance Co. is Morgan Stanley's favoured choice as it maintains a strong track record and boasts the lowest 12-month forward price-to-value of new business ratio at 13 times.