Indian NBFCs To Thrive In 'Goldilocks Environment', Morgan Stanley Says

India's non-bank lenders are positioned to capitalise on the nation's growth story despite recent underperformance, diverging first-quarter earnings and near-term pressures, according to Morgan Stanley & Co.

Many non-banking financial services companies or NBFCs fell short on net interest margins and credit costs, though loan growth surprised, the research firm said in a report. While the contraction of margins was foreseen, certain metrics declined more than predicted, it said.

Elevated inflation and the delay in anticipated rate cut by the Reserve Bank of India could exert pressure on stock performance in the short term, Morgan Stanley said.