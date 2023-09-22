Indian Stocks Appear Pricey As Asian Peers Haven't Done Well, Says BNP Paribas' Manishi Raychaudhuri

The absolute valuation of Indian markets do not appear too expensive, though the relative valuations do, according to Manishi Raychaudhuri of BNP Paribas.

It may seem like India's relative value is expensive when compared to other Asian countries, excluding Japan. But this is mainly because the north Asian markets, especially China, haven't been doing as well, Raychaudhuri, head of Asia-Pacific equity strategy at BNP Paribas, told BQ Prime's Niraj Shah.

"For the relative valuations to correct themselves, the north Asian markets, particularly Hong Kong (and) China, would have to recover," he said. "Then, things would appear a bit more stable in the eyes of the foreign investors."