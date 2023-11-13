Morgan Stanley Sees 2024 As 'A Year of Volatility' For Indian Equities

Indian equities may experience volatility in 2024 as investors await the outcome of general elections and monitor other macro factors, according to Morgan Stanley.

However, it is hard to argue against India's investment case due to strong earnings, macro stability, and domestic flows, the brokerage firm said in a note.

Several factors have reduced the correlations and volatility of Indian stocks compared to emerging markets, the note said. These include strong macroeconomic stability, expectations of earnings growth of 20% annually in the next four to five years, and a reliable source of domestic risk capital.

In terms of macro stability, the brokerage firm said that investment flows in the country are being driven by the idea of a multipolar world. This could lead to a balance of payments surplus and excess domestic liquidity. This is why return trends in Indian equity markets have a lower correlation with oil prices, Fed Fund rate changes, and U.S. growth.

Moreover, India’s beta to the emerging market is less than 0.4, and India’s rate spread with the US has also declined, explaining India’s rich headline multiple.