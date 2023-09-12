Indian Market Not Cheap But Still Offers Opportunities, Says Franklin Templeton's Ajay Argal

India's long-term story is very strong, with favourable demographics and growth potential, according to Ajay Argal of Franklin Templeton Asset Management (India) Pvt.

However, he said, the valuations are not particularly cheap in the short term even though it consistently trades at a premium to other emerging markets. India's sustained growth is a compelling reason for this premium, he said, emphasising that the return on equities tends to be significantly superior than that of peers.

"India is such a large market that you will always get opportunities to get good returns in a few stocks even though the markets may not be so attractive in the very near term," Argal said in an interview with BQ Prime's Niraj Shah.