Indian Indices Beat U.S., China Markets In The Past Month

India's benchmark indices have beaten U.S. and Chinese markets in the past one month even as they lag on a year-to-date basis.

The NSE Nifty 50 gained 1.85%, and the S&P BSE Sensex rose 1.79% from a month ago as of Sept. 25. That compares with China's SSE Composite's 1.69% rise, while all three major U.S. stock indices fell, led by the Nasdaq Composite's 2.79% decline.

The performance contrasts with how the markets have fared this year. So far in 2023, Nifty has gained 8.12%, underperforming benchmark indices in the U.S., Korea, Japan, and Brazil. The U.S. Nasdaq Composite leads with 27.20% gains.