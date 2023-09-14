Indian Hotels Vs IndiGo: Jefferies Breaks Down Sectoral Showdown

The growth in the travel and tourism industry has been driven by rising income levels and a higher tendency to travel among millennials, according to Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

Greater awareness of newer tourist destinations due to social media, increasing corporate travel, and better accessibility of tourist destinations are also aiding the growth, the brokerage said in a note on Wednesday.

The airline and hotel sectors are partially discretionary. Therefore, the prosperity of the industry is linked to overall economic buoyancy, it said.

Both sectors benefit from the under-penetrated tourism and hospitality stories of India. The sectors expect customers to upgrade: airlines from train to flight and hotels from unbranded to branded, according to the financial services firm.

Jefferies prefers the Indian Hotels Co. due to its sectoral cyclical recovery, expansion pipeline, and asset-light expansion strategy. On airlines, the brokerage expects InterGlobe Aviation Ltd. to have a significant leadership position and a strong sectoral demand tailwind, which are key positives.