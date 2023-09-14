Indian Hotels Vs IndiGo: Jefferies Breaks Down Sectoral Showdown
The sectors expect customers to upgrade: airlines from train to flight and hotels from unbranded to branded, Jefferies said.
The growth in the travel and tourism industry has been driven by rising income levels and a higher tendency to travel among millennials, according to Jefferies Financial Group Inc.
Greater awareness of newer tourist destinations due to social media, increasing corporate travel, and better accessibility of tourist destinations are also aiding the growth, the brokerage said in a note on Wednesday.
The airline and hotel sectors are partially discretionary. Therefore, the prosperity of the industry is linked to overall economic buoyancy, it said.
Both sectors benefit from the under-penetrated tourism and hospitality stories of India. The sectors expect customers to upgrade: airlines from train to flight and hotels from unbranded to branded, according to the financial services firm.
Jefferies prefers the Indian Hotels Co. due to its sectoral cyclical recovery, expansion pipeline, and asset-light expansion strategy. On airlines, the brokerage expects InterGlobe Aviation Ltd. to have a significant leadership position and a strong sectoral demand tailwind, which are key positives.
Drivers For Hotels & Airlines Sector
Under-Penetration
Despite the steady growth in the hotel industry and air passenger traffic in India, per-capita penetration remains significantly low compared to the global average or peers.
For airlines, India has 0.13 seats deployed per capita—domestic air travel penetration—vs. 0.49 for China and 0.57 for Brazil, according to Jefferies.
The trend is similar for the branded hotel segment, with lower room penetration compared to the global standard.
Swifter Recovery
Demand for the branded hotel industry in the last financial year is estimated to be higher by 18–20% vs. fiscal 2019–20. For airlines, the domestic passenger count was down 3–4% vs. fiscal 2019–20.
The research firm attributed muted growth for airlines to lower corporate travel and higher growth for hotels to reduced overseas travel for holidays in the last fiscal due to travel restrictions in a few geographies, benefiting domestic hotels in the first quarter of fiscal 2023.
Demand Growth
The broader demand drivers are the same for both hotels and airlines. The airline sector also benefits from modal change from railways, Jefferies said.
The rise of low-cost carriers since the mid-2000s has resulted in a sharp shift away from railways. Increasing tier-2 and tier-3 connectivity is also boosting growth, it said. "We expect demand growth to continue to be higher for airlines in the medium term as well."
IndiGo Vs Indian Hotels Co.
InterGlobe Aviation
The research firm has an 'underperform' rating on the stock.
IndiGo's ascension to the top has been remarkable, with the company growing domestic share on the back of an approach focused on on-time performance, competitive pricing, and a strategy of lowering costs.
In the past decade, the competitive landscape played in its favour as well, with the then-full-service majors pursuing strategies that were not aligned with price-sensitive customers' expectations.
Ebitda growth is projected to be higher for IndiGo at a 44% compound annual growth rate for fiscal 2023–25, assuming yields and crude price benefits sustain.
Indian Hotels
The hotel industry is way more fragmented, and the market share for Indian hotels is much lower in the overall industry pie.
Branded hotel-room inventory in India is 0.16–0.17 million. Marriott and Indian Hotels have a room inventory share of less than 15% in branded rooms.
Including the non-branded hotels, the share for the top 2 is way lower.
Ebitda growth is projected at 17% CAGR for fiscal 2023–25.