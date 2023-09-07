Indian Hotels Shares Hit Record High As Management Eyes Steady Growth

Shares of the Indian Hotels Co. hit a record high on Thursday after the management highlighted several growth drivers.

At the Jefferies Asia Forum 2023, the company said it is working on diversification of the topline, eyeing steady earnings growth, and also undertaking effective asset management strategies. Its focus lies in organic and possibly inorganic expansions, with a strong emphasis on healthy balance sheet ratios.

The management sees continued growth in the medium-to-long term within the sector, given the strong macro enabler. Factors like improving infrastructure, new airports, improved road and rail connectivity, the opening of new convention centres, a continued rise in discretionary spend, healthcare, wellness, and changing travel habits are all positive for the sector. International arrivals are still much lower than pre-Covid levels, so there is another likely area of growth, according to the brokerage.

Jefferies maintains a 'buy' rating with a price target of Rs 445 per share, implying an upside of 5% over the next 12 months.