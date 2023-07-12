Indian Equities Offer Best Long-Term Opportunity, Says M&G Investments

Indian stocks offer the best long-term opportunity to generate returns that outperform other key markets, according to Vikas Pershad of M&G Investments.

The other good markets include the U.S., Japan, and China, if investors are diligent with their stock picking, Pershad, portfolio manager at M&G Investments, told BQ Prime.

Over the last 20 years, the MSCI Japan doubled, MSCI Asia Ex-Japan doubled a bit more, and MSCI India grew over 15 times in local currency terms, he said. After adjusting for currency, it has grown approximately eight times, according to him.

While the magnitude of outperformance might not continue 20 years down the line, the absolute returns and relative outperformance are expected to continue, Pershad said.

The India growth story is not yet fully appreciated in the West, but the market would scale newer highs as foreign investors start seeing merit, he said.