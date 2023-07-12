Indian Equities Offer Best Long-Term Opportunity, Says M&G Investments
Higher valuations in niche pockets of the market reflect ripe growth and cash-flow generation opportunities, Vikas Pershad says.
Indian stocks offer the best long-term opportunity to generate returns that outperform other key markets, according to Vikas Pershad of M&G Investments.
The other good markets include the U.S., Japan, and China, if investors are diligent with their stock picking, Pershad, portfolio manager at M&G Investments, told BQ Prime.
Over the last 20 years, the MSCI Japan doubled, MSCI Asia Ex-Japan doubled a bit more, and MSCI India grew over 15 times in local currency terms, he said. After adjusting for currency, it has grown approximately eight times, according to him.
While the magnitude of outperformance might not continue 20 years down the line, the absolute returns and relative outperformance are expected to continue, Pershad said.
The India growth story is not yet fully appreciated in the West, but the market would scale newer highs as foreign investors start seeing merit, he said.
Screengrab of Vikas Pershad from interview with BQ Prime.
Valuations 'Pricey', But Not Expensive
Their investment strategy focused on companies rather than markets, which provides a degree of insulation from macroeconomic shocks, he said.
India as well as emerging markets are becoming less sensitive to recession fears or inflation in the U.S., Pershad said.
There are opportunities presented by the 'China plus one' strategy in various industries, such as manufacturing phones, specialty chemicals, healthcare delivery and the domestic defence industry that can be capitalised to drive growth, according to him.
Higher valuations in niche pockets of the market reflect the ripe growth and cash-flow generation opportunities, he said.
Metrics like cement, roads, automobiles, housing ownership and finance on a per capita basis indicate significant room for growth, Pershad said. "The enormous middle class is sufficient to drive growth for decades to come."
M&G Investments is bullish on sectors such as automotives, healthcare, and financial services along with ancillary services like tyres and batteries.
More capital is being allocated to the defence industry due to recent developments, he said. Industries like cement and infrastructure also have room for growth, according to Pershad.
Key Concerns
Pershad is cautious when it comes to the "Class of 2021" technology companies that went public in the latter half of the year. Concerns about their business models, governance issues and valuations have led them to refrain from investing in these companies, he said.
When building a successful portfolio, there were only a few hundred companies in the stock market that provide a comfortable foundation, Pershad said.
Within discretionary sectors, some companies peaked in terms of multiples and margin, Pershad said. The assembly businesses showed more promise in terms of stable or expanding margin as compared with original equipment manufacturers, he said.
According to him, strong growth in the Indian equity market is difficult to derail. The gross domestic product, currently between $3.5 trillion and $4 trillion, is likely to grow fourfold in the next 20–25 years, adding an incremental $12–15 trillion. This provides immense potential for investors and companies down the line, he said.