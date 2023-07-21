Indiamart Shares Hit 52-Week High After Q1 Profit Beat, Share Buyback Approval

Shares of Indiamart Intermesh Ltd. surged over 8% to hit a 52-week high on Friday after its first-quarter profit beat estimates and its board approved share buyback plans.

The company's net profit rose 77.9% year-on-year to Rs 83.1 crore in the quarter ended June, according to an exchange filing. That beats Bloomberg's estimate of Rs 71.4 crore.

The board of the online B2B marketplace approved a buyback of up to Rs 500 crore, consisting of 12.5 lakh shares and representing a 2.04% stake, via a tender offer. The buyback price will be Rs 4,000 per share, indicating a premium of 38% over Thursday’s closing price, according to an exchange filing.