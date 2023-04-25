India To See Margin Growth Over Sales Growth In FY24, Says Motilal Oswal's Prateek Agrawal

Indian companies will witness higher margin growth than sales growth in fiscal 2025, according to market veteran Prateek Agrawal.

"We should end up seeing margin increase...across the board, so even commodities companies will see margin increase. The story for next year is less of sales growth and more of margin growth," Prateek Agrawal, executive director of Motilal Oswal Asset Management Ltd., told BQ Prime.

According to him, commodities companies may see rise in margin as the price of coking coal that they import may have fallen.

Agrawal doesn't expect much impact from central banks tightening rates on growth. "The multiplier that banks are supposed to deliver may have happened, but to a very small extent," he said.