India Should Aim For 10% 6G Patents By 2030: Vaishnaw

India should aspire for a 10% share in global 6G patents by 2030, Union minister for IT and telecom Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Monday.

While launching Bharat 6G alliance, Vaishnaw said that the foreign direct investment in the country's telecom sector has reached close to $24 billion between 2014 and 2023.

He said that India has now become an exporter of technologies and it already has 200 patents for 6G.