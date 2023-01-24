T+1 Settlement: India Bluechips Set To Shift To World's Fastest Settlement Cycle

Starting Jan. 27, stocks from Reliance Industries Ltd. to Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. and Adani Enterprises Ltd. — together comprising 80% of the country’s equity market — will be settled on a ‘trade-plus-one-day’ timeline versus the earlier two-day process. The yearlong changeover gave market intermediaries time to prepare, said Prashant Vagal, executive vice president at National Securities Depository Ltd.