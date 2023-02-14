India's Soaring Russian Oil Imports Render Rupee Trade Futile

Payment in rubles is also a challenge because there is no fixed exchange rate for the currency, a Bharat Petroleum Corp. Ltd. executive, who didn’t want to be named, said, adding refiners would rather pay in the United Arab Emirates dirham which is pegged to the dollar. India’s biggest company by market value Reliance Industries Ltd., and BPCL are among Indian refiners using dirhams to pay for some shipments of Russian crude as they navigate Western sanctions.