Sensex Heads For Best Winning Streak Since 2007 On Growth Bets

BQPrimeMarketsSensex Heads For Best Winning Streak Since 2007 On Growth Bets
The key stock gauge hasn’t seen a single down day in September, eyeing an 11th session of rise Friday despite concerns over stretched valuations.

15 Sep 2023, 12:15 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>A person looks at a screen and electronic ticker board show outside the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai, India. Photographer: Dhiraj Singh/Bloomberg</p></div>
A person looks at a screen and electronic ticker board show outside the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai, India. Photographer: Dhiraj Singh/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) --

India’s S&P BSE Sensex Index is poised for its longest streak of gains since October 2007, boosted by optimism over corporate earnings and steady net buying from domestic and global funds. The key stock gauge hasn’t seen a single down day in September, eyeing an 11th session of rise Friday despite concerns over stretched valuations. 

Solid growth in corporate earnings so far and a positive outlook over the next three years have kept sentiment “buoyant,” Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd’s Head of Research Gautam Duggad wrote in a note. The broker sees India’s corporate earnings growing 19% annually through fiscal 2026.

