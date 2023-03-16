India’s Nifty Index Heads For Correction Amid Global Turmoil

Since hitting record peaks on Dec. 1, both the Nifty and Sensex gauges have been on a slide as a series of interest rate hikes by the central bank hurt the economic growth outlook for the South Asian nation. Shares of financial companies, shadow lenders and banks, which make up about 40% of the benchmark Sensex, have also come under pressure in recent sessions as turmoil in the financial sector in the US and Europe raised concerns of a global economic slowdown.