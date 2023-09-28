India Rupee Strengthens Against The U.S. Dollar

BQPrimeMarketsIndia Rupee Strengthens Against The U.S. Dollar
The local rupee appreciated 2 paise to open at Rs 83.22 against the greenback after closing at Rs 83.24 on Wednesday.

28 Sep 2023, 9:38 AM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Indian 500 rupee currency notes arranged for photograph. (Photo: Vijay Sartape/BQ Prime)</p></div>
Indian 500 rupee currency notes arranged for photograph. (Photo: Vijay Sartape/BQ Prime)

The Indian rupee strengthened against the U.S. dollar on Thursday.

Reliance Securities expected the rupee to open around Rs 83.22–83.23 against the dollar. The brokerage expects the rupee to trade between Rs 83.15 and Rs 83.31 on Thursday.

"If the price of crude oil and the dollar continue to rise, the rupee may face further pressure, potentially depreciating towards Rs 83.40 to Rs 83.50," said Jateen Trivedi, vice president of research at LKP Securities. "On the other hand, the rupee's ability to strengthen is limited, with Rs 83.00 acting as a key resistance level."

"One source of support for the rupee has been the recovery in capital markets, which has helped boost sentiment. However, the rupee's movement in the near term will likely be heavily influenced by developments in the dollar and crude oil prices," Trivedi said.

