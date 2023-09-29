India Rupee Strengthened Against The U.S. Dollar

The Indian rupee strengthened against the U.S. dollar on Friday.

The local currency appreciated 6 paise to open at Rs 83.13 against the greenback after closing at Rs 83.19 on Thursday.

Reliance Securities expected the Indian rupee to start stronger on Friday after the dollar, along with benchmark U.S. Treasury yields and crude oil, eased overnight.

The brokerage expects the rupee to trade between Rs 83.00 and Rs 83.25 on Friday.

Despite recent rallies in the dollar and crude oil prices, the rupee appears to have avoided a significant decline for the time being, according to Jateen Trivedi, VP Research Analyst at LKP Securities.

"However, it's important to note that rupee weakness persists, and factors like the rise in the US dollar and crude oil prices could continue to pose challenges for the rupee's overall strength," he said.