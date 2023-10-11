India Ratings Downgrades Vedanta To 'IND AA-' On Increased Liquidity Risk
A material reduction in the consolidated gross and net debt is unlikely given the significant capex, the agency said.
India Ratings and Research on Wednesday downgraded Vedanta Group's Long-Term Issuer Rating to ‘IND AA-’ from ‘IND AA’, while maintaining a negative outlook, citing increased liquidity risk and reduced financial flexibility.
“The downgrade reflects Vedanta’s increased liquidity risk and reduced financial flexibility on account of delays in tying up the refinancing for managing its large upcoming bond maturity in January 2024 and FY25,” the agency said in a note on Wednesday.
The downgrade also reflects lower-than-expected cash accruals owing to corrections in the commodity cycle, together with the higher cost of borrowing, it said.
It placed Vedanta's ratings on ‘Rating Watch’, with negative implications in view of the in-principle approval of the board of directors to demerge existing businesses into six separate standalone listed entities over the next 12–18 months.
It is awaiting clarity from the company regarding the implications of the demerger on VDL's liquidity and credit profile, the agency said.
Vedanta might warrant further rating actions if there are any delays in the company’s tie-up to refinance during the next one to two months, it said. “Any delay in the same or the terms of refinancing being detrimental to the liquidity and financial flexibility of VDL might warrant further negative rating action.”
India Ratings and Research expects Vedanta’s net adjusted leverage to breach its negative rating sensitivity in FY24 on account of lower-than-expected Ebitda in the aluminium business.
A material reduction in the consolidated gross and net debt is unlikely, given the significant capex, continued support required through dividend outflow, or brand fee in FY24–25, the agency said.
India Ratings And Research On Vedanta
Expect higher-than-expected refinancing risk at an elevated cost of borrowing.
Vedanta’s refinancing requirement is likely to remain high over the next two to three years.
Vedanta’s net adjusted leverage is likely to be weaker than the agency’s negative rating sensitivity in FY24.
Expect the per-tonne Ebitda in the aluminium business to be lower than expected in FY24 on account of a moderation in prices.
Expect the oil and gas business to be supported by a volume ramp-up due to the completion of growth projects.
A material reduction in the consolidated gross and net debt is unlikely.
Last month, S&P Global Ratings downgraded Vedanta Resources Ltd., the parent of Vedanta Ltd., below the lowest investment grade, citing the possibility of "distressed" debt refinancing.