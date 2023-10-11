India Ratings Downgrades Vedanta To 'IND AA-' On Increased Liquidity Risk

It placed Vedanta's ratings on ‘Rating Watch’, with negative implications in view of the in-principle approval of the board of directors to demerge existing businesses into six separate standalone listed entities over the next 12–18 months.

It is awaiting clarity from the company regarding the implications of the demerger on VDL's liquidity and credit profile, the agency said.

Vedanta might warrant further rating actions if there are any delays in the company’s tie-up to refinance during the next one to two months, it said. “Any delay in the same or the terms of refinancing being detrimental to the liquidity and financial flexibility of VDL might warrant further negative rating action.”

India Ratings and Research expects Vedanta’s net adjusted leverage to breach its negative rating sensitivity in FY24 on account of lower-than-expected Ebitda in the aluminium business.

A material reduction in the consolidated gross and net debt is unlikely, given the significant capex, continued support required through dividend outflow, or brand fee in FY24–25, the agency said.