India Pesticides Says Subsidiary Has Approval To Set Up Factory In UP

Incremental capacity addition will require capex of Rs 100–125 crore per year over the next three to four years, which will be incurred from FY24 onward. The company will meet the capex requirement through internal accruals.

India Pesticides has Rs 100 crore in cash on hand, and the plan is to keep redeploying the cash generated as capex. No decision has been taken on external funding, as the company expects that it will be able to meet it via internal accruals. If the need arises, they will be open to considering external sources of funding, he said.

The first block of the new plant will be operational by March 2024 and the company will see revenue recognition start from the same quarter itself. Jain expects revenue recognition as per an asset turnover ratio of 2.5x.

"Growth in FY23 should be around 30%, and growth in FY24 will be similar. The company was able to maintain margins of 30%, which had dipped to nearly 20% in the previous quarter due to high-cost inventory and an increase in fuel costs," Jain said. "Rice husk prices were up 3x, which also impacted margins, but we should be able to close FY23 with 22–24% margins as prices have reduced."

He expects exports to continue to be in the range of 50–60% of revenues. India Pesticides imports approximately 20% of its raw materials from China and 10% from other countries. As China has opened up, he expects the situation to ease out and does not see any major concerns.