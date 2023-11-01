India Is Not The Typical EM People Have In Mind, Says Nomura's Sonal Varma

When one thinks of emerging markets, the standard template is a volatile asset class and imprudent macro policy, but it's just the opposite, according to Sonal Varma, chief India economist at Nomura Holdings Inc.

Interest rate movements in India have been a lot more contained than the daily volatility in the U.S. fixed income markets, Varma told BQ Prime on the sidelines of the Morningstar investment conference.

Both monetary and fiscal responses in India were more contained than the kind of expansion that developed markets did, which was one reason why inflation shot through the roof there, according to Varma.

"Importantly, in terms of the kind of reforms we are putting in place—ease of doing business, push on public capex—there is focus on the right things along with prudent policymaking," she said.

To that extent, that's not the typical EM that people have in mind, Varma said.