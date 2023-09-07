India Is An Exciting Market For Global Stock Pickers, Says CLSA's Vikash Kumar Jain

Over the past six to eight weeks, the markets have been exhibiting a tendency to trade sideways to negative rather than undergoing a sharp fall, which suggests a period of adjustment, according to CLSA's Vikash Kumar Jain.

"There is nothing alarming at this point of time unless there is a macro event that plays out globally, which we are not really able to see at this point of time," Jain, strategist at CLSA, told BQ Prime's Niraj Shah.

India is definitely a stock picker's market, he said. There are plenty of liquid options and a wide variety of stocks to choose from, making it an exciting prospect for global investors, Jain said.