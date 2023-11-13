India Has Most 20% CAGR Companies Among Four Major Economies, Says 360 One's Anup Maheshwari

India's outlook in the long-term is still positive due to high growth potential and favourable market conditions, even amid a fragile global environment, rising yields and universally high interest rates, according to Anup Maheshwari, chief investment officer of 360 One Asset Management Ltd.

Maheshwari recommends choosing stocks by digging deeper than just valuations. "Investing is all about compounding the money over long periods," he told BQ Prime's Niraj Shah in an interview.

He cited an analysis of the top 500 companies of four major markets—including India, China, Japan and the U.S.—which showed that as of last month, India has the highest number of companies that delivered 20% compounded annual growth in the last 20 years.

Maheshwari said the country could benefit from a struggling economy in China. "India stars have risen as China stars have been falling."