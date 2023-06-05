India Has Highest Share Of 'Multibaggers' Among Top Markets: Goldman Sachs

India has the highest proportion of "multibagger" stocks among the 10 major markets in the world, according to Goldman Sachs.

The NSE 500 has 269 stocks that generated more than 10 times returns over the last two decades, making up 54% of the index, an analysis by Goldman showed.

The analysis is based on 6,700 stocks across 10 markets: India, Korea, Brazil, South Africa, China, and Taiwan among emerging markets; and the U.S., Japan, Europe, and Australia among developed markets. Of this, 1,500 stocks, or 23%, generated at least 10 times returns within a five-year rolling period since 2000.

Indian stocks took 54 months to reach their peak, against the median value of 52 months for the analysed markets. However, Indian stocks gave 24 times returns, 1.5 times the median value across covered markets. This was second only to Australia, which saw 25 times more returns.