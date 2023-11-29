India Gold Futures Surge To A Record As Dollar Falls

Gold futures in India jumped to a record, tracking international prices, as the Dollar Index declined to its lowest in three months on the possibility of U.S. Federal Reserve cutting rates next year.

Gold futures for December expiry on the Multi Commodity Exchange were trading 0.33% or Rs 205 higher around noon at Rs 62,540 per 10 grams, an all-time high, according to data on Cogencis.

February futures for the commodity were up 0.15% or Rs 106 at Rs 62,827/10 g, also a record high.

Globally, the bullion rose to $2,043.04 an ounce, the highest intraday since May 10, as dollar fell after comments from Fed officials bolstered bets that the U.S. central bank will start cutting rates in 2024. The markets increasingly see a hard landing and demand for haven assets rising next year.

Silver futures for December also rose 0.16% or Rs 119 to Rs 75,447 per kilogram.