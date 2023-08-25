India Can Delay Sugar Export Ban Till February 2024: Systematix

Systematix Research said on Friday that the Union government might consider exporting the surplus sugar to international markets in order to maintain sugar prices above Rs 36 per kg.

"We believe the government may ban exports to ensure sufficient sugar availability in the domestic market and to keep sugar prices under check in the election year (2024)," the brokerage said in a note.

However, to allow exports this year, the government could also delay its decision until January or February as production volumes would become clearer by then, according to Systematix.

The brokerage retained its positive outlook on the sugar sector, saying higher ethanol contributions and firmer prices would drive the profitability of sugar companies.

It selected Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd. as its top pick from the sugar pack. The company has recently doubled its distillery capacity to 350 million litres per year and is projected to clock a 43% and 47% EBIT and net profit compound annual growth rates over fiscal 2023–25.