India Can Attain Current Account Surplus In Three Years, Says Axis Bank's Neelkanth Mishra

India has a high probability of achieving current account deficit neutrality if oil prices stabilise and the country continues to grow at over 6%, according to Axis Bank Ltd.'s Neelkanth Mishra.

However, the preference would be for an India with a current account deficit if it resulted in accelerated and enhanced economic growth for the country, the chief economist at the bank told BQ Prime.

India's demographic reasons increase its likelihood of entering a current account surplus, he said. It would reach this scenario if rising oil prices flatten out and India grows at a 6.5–7% rate in the next three years, said Mishra, who is also head of global research at Axis Capital Ltd.

The current account surplus would also dramatically improve economic stability, as it would reduce the country's dependency and offer better control to government, Mishra said. However, the current account deficit also represents fiscal deficit, and if the government doesn't focus on the fiscal aspect, then the current deficit will continue to grow, he said.