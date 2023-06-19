India Beats China And Malaysia Among Emerging Markets
India is one of the most expensive markets globally, trading at one-year forward PE multiple of 19.8 times.
India's stock indices, having beaten peers in the pre- and post-pandemic periods, underperformed global markets over the last three months and so far in 2023. Yet, the domestic benchmark is one of the most expensive globally.
India ranks 11 by returns among emerging markets over the past months. While Argentina, Russia, Brazil, South Korea, and South Africa outperformed India, the domestic market beat China and Malaysia.
India ranks 12 across emerging markets on a year-to-date price performance, lagging Argentina, Chile, China, Brazil and others. It only managed to outperform Malaysia.
India ranks fourth among top global markets. It lagged the U.S. and Japan but beat China, Korea, Germany, and the U.K. over the last three months.
India vs Global Market
The Nifty 50 ranks ninth among global markets year-to-date, trailing Japan, Germany, South Korea, China, and other benchmarks. However, it managed to outperform Dow Jones (U.S.), and the U.K., and Hong Kong benchmarks.
The valuations, however, reflect a different story. The Indian markets have a history of trading at a premium, and this time is no different. India is one of the most expensive markets globally.
The NSE Nifty 50 is trading at 19.86 times its estimated one-year forward earnings, making if the fourth most pricy among global peers and the most expensive emerging market.