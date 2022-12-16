India, Asean To Lead Rebound From Upcoming Global Recession, Says Nomura's Subbaraman

The recession, which threatens to grip nations like the U.S. and Europe, will be a long-lasting one, persisting throughout the next year with a quarter-on-quarter contraction, he said, citing reasons such as cost of living crisis and aggressive monetary policy tightening.

On top of that, the central banks are not going to quickly come to the rescue, the analyst said, adding that the inflation is still too high compared to their targets.

"We expect recessions across the US (-1.0% y-o-y in 2023 from 1.8% in 2022), Euro area (-1.6% from 3.2%) and UK (-1.4% from 4.3%), with global GDP growth slowing to 1.2% from 3.0%," Nomura said in its Dec. 7 investor note .

A recession in the developing markets, the note said, should unleash faster disinflation in Asia from the second quarter of 2023. Rate hike cycle has reached its finale and the brokerage expects policy rate cuts in the second half of 2023 and into 2024.