Indegene Files Draft Papers With SEBI For IPO

Digital life sciences commercialisation company Indegene will launch an initial public offering with a fresh issue worth Rs 950 crore and an offer for sale of 3.63 crore shares.

The offer for sale will see individual shareholders Manish Gupta, Rajesh Bhaskaran Nair, and Anita Nair offload 26.54 lakh shares cumulatively, according to the draft red herring prospectus filed by the company before SEBI.

Investors Vida Trustees—trustee of the Fig Tree Trust—in its capacity as partner of Group Life Spring, BPC Genesis Fund I SPV, BPC Genesis Fund I-A SPV, and CA Dawn Investments will sell 3.36 crore shares through the IPO, the document said.

The offer for sale represents 16.38% of the overall pre-issue outstanding equity shares of the company.

As of Dec. 14, Indegene has 22.16 crore shares prior to the offer.

The maiden share sale will also include an employee-reserved portion to the tune of Rs 60 crore.