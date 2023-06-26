Income Tax Surveys Continue On Shree Cement Premises

Survey proceedings by Income Tax Department officials are still ongoing at the premises of Shree Cement Ltd. and the management is is extending full support, according to an executive in the know.

The company is not aware where the Rs 23,000-crore tax evasion number is coming from, the executive said on the condition of anonymity. The tax officials have also not provided any information to the company as to why the survey is being conducted, the person said.

The company will continue to cooperate with the officials and will come out clean, the executive said.

Shares of Shree Cement Ltd. plunged 10%, the most in over three years, on reports of tax searches at the company's multiple locations in Rajasthan, NDTV reported.