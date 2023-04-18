Income Tax Department Denies Report On Plan To Hike Capital Gains Tax

The report said the country is looking at a potential increase in capital gains taxes for top income earners. A panel might be appointed to build on proposals submitted to the Ministry of Finance in 2019 with an eye to implement it in 2024, it said.

At present, the highest income tax slab is 30% for income above Rs 10 lakh per annum under the old regime and above Rs 15 lakh per annum in the new regime.

Long-term capital gains tax on the sale of equity shares and units of equity-oriented mutual funds is taxed in the range of 10–20% and short-term capital gains tax is applicable at 15% when the securities transaction tax is applicable.