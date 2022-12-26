IMFL Sales Likely To Rise Above Pre-Covid Levels To 385-395 Million Cases In FY23

Covid-19 impacted the liquor industry as out-of-home consumption came to a standstill. This is the first season since the pandemic where consumption levels have gotten back to normal and are even expected to surpass pre-covid levels.

"The liquor industry is seeing a strong upsurge in demand. Since October 2022, industry sales are up 14–15%, and the trend is expected to continue in the coming months as well," said Vinod Giri, Director General Confederation of the Indian Alcoholic Beverage Companies.

There are some variations and shifts in brands, mainly driven by availability concerns due to supply-side issues, he said. "We have seen disruption in Delhi, which is an extremely important market for premium products, and in Kerala as well." However, by and large, overall demand is back in full swing.

Giri expects industry sales volumes to be way ahead of pre-covid levels in FY23. He is estimating sales of 385–395 million cases of Indian-made foreign liquor in FY23, up from 340–345 million cases at pre-covid levels.