IKIO Lighting Shares Open At 37.71% Premium Over IPO Price On Debut

The shares of IKIO Lighting Ltd. listed at Rs 391 apiece on the BSE, a premium of 37.19% to their IPO price of Rs 285 apiece. On the National Stock Exchange of India, the stock debuted at Rs 392.5, a 37.71% premium.

The LED lighting solution provider company launched its initial public offering on June 6. The three-day issue closed on June 8.

The Rs 606.5 crore IPO was subscribed 66.30 times on Day 3. The offer included a fresh issue of Rs 350 crore and an offer for the sale of around 90 lakh shares.

The IPO was subscribed 1.51 times on the opening day and 6.83 times on the second day.