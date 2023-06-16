IKIO Lighting Shares Open At 37.71% Premium Over IPO Price On Debut

BQPrimeMarketsIKIO Lighting Shares Open At 37.71% Premium Over IPO Price On Debut
IKIO Lighting launched its Rs 606.5-crore IPO on June 6 and it was subscribed 66.30 times on Day 3.

16 Jun 2023, 10:34 AM IST
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>IKIO Lighting IPO Listing (Source: BSE Official Twitter Handle)</p></div>
IKIO Lighting IPO Listing (Source: BSE Official Twitter Handle)

The shares of IKIO Lighting Ltd. listed at Rs 391 apiece on the BSE, a premium of 37.19% to their IPO price of Rs 285 apiece. On the National Stock Exchange of India, the stock debuted at Rs 392.5, a 37.71% premium.

The LED lighting solution provider company launched its initial public offering on June 6. The three-day issue closed on June 8.

The Rs 606.5 crore IPO was subscribed 66.30 times on Day 3. The offer included a fresh issue of Rs 350 crore and an offer for the sale of around 90 lakh shares.

The IPO was subscribed 1.51 times on the opening day and 6.83 times on the second day.

The company is a manufacturer of light-emitting diode, or LED, lighting solutions. It is primarily an original design manufacturer that designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies products to customers, who further distribute these products under their own brands.

The company has four manufacturing facilities, with one located in the SIDCUL Haridwar industrial park in Uttarakhand and three in Noida.

All You Need To Know About IKIO Lighting's IPO:

