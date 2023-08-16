IIFL Securities Shares Jump Over 10% After Two Large Deals
At least 1.2 crore shares, or 3.9% equity, changed hands on the NSE in two pre-market block trades, according to Bloomberg data.
Shares of IIFL Securities Ltd. surged over 10% to hit an eight-month high on Wednesday after two large trades.
The buyers and sellers were not known immediately.
Shares of IIFL Securities was trading 7.40% higher at Rs 69.65 apiece, compared to a 0.22% decline in the benchmark NSE Nifty 50 as of 10:41 a.m. The shares rose as much as 10.64% intra-day to Rs 71.75, the highest level since Dec. 7, 2022.
The stock has risen 8.33% year-to-date. The total traded volume stood at 72.9 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was 65.4.
An analyst tracking IIFL Securities maintains a 'hold' rating on the stock, according to Bloomberg data.