IIFL Securities Shares Surge Over 9%, Most In Nine Weeks After SAT Stays SEBI's Ban

Shares IIFL Securities Ltd. rose the most in nine weeks after the Securities Appellate Tribunal stayed the market regulator's order barring onboarding of new clients.

SAT had earlier stayed the Securities and Exchange Board of India order levying penalty on the brokerage. SEBI had barred IIFL Securities from onboarding new clients for non-segregation of clients' funds and using them for its own proprietary purposes.

The investigation had led SEBI to conclude four violations by IIFL, namely:

Failure to appropriately nomenclate clients’ bank accounts.

Mixing of its own funds with clients’ funds and use of those mixed funds for its own use.

Misuse of funds by clients with credit balances for the benefit of clients with debit balances.

Misuse of funds by clients with credit balances for settlement of proprietary trades.

However, as per the SAT proceedings, the SEBI order on the brokerage has now been stayed.