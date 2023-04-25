IIFL Securities Shares Gain Most In 21 Months After Q4 Revenue, Profit Jump

Shares of IIFL Securities Ltd. rose the most in over 21 months after a jump in its fourth-quarter revenue and profit.

The company's fourth-quarter revenue from operations rose 15.9% year-on-year to Rs 401.9 crore, while its total broking revenue gained 15% year-on-year to Rs 180.8 crore. Total assets under management and custody stood at Rs 1,24,573 crore as of March 31, 2023.

The board of directors declared an interim dividend of Rs 3 per equity share, having a face value of Rs 2 each, during the financial year 2022-2023.