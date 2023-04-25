BQPrimeMarketsIIFL Securities Shares Gain Most In 21 Months After Q4 Revenue, Profit Jump
IIFL Securities Shares Gain Most In 21 Months After Q4 Revenue, Profit Jump

The company Q4 revenue from operations rose 15.9% YoY to Rs 401.9 crore while total broking revenue rose 15% YoY to Rs 180.8 crore

25 Apr 2023, 12:22 PM IST
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Source:&nbsp;Kelly Sikkema/Unsplash)</p></div>
(Source: Kelly Sikkema/Unsplash)
Shares of IIFL Securities Ltd. rose the most in over 21 months after a jump in its fourth-quarter revenue and profit.

The company's fourth-quarter revenue from operations rose 15.9% year-on-year to Rs 401.9 crore, while its total broking revenue gained 15% year-on-year to Rs 180.8 crore. Total assets under management and custody stood at Rs 1,24,573 crore as of March 31, 2023.

The board of directors declared an interim dividend of Rs 3 per equity share, having a face value of Rs 2 each, during the financial year 2022-2023.

IIFL Securities Q4 FY23 (Consolidated, YoY)

  • Revenue is up 15.9% at Rs 401.9 crore.

  • Ebitda is up 21.13% at Rs 151.8 crore.

  • Ebitda margin is at 37.76% versus 36.13%.

  • Net profit is up 9.36% at Rs 86.3 crore.

  • The board approved raising up to Rs 500 crore via non-convertible debentures on a private placement basis. The board also approved the appointment of Shanker Ramrakhiani as chief information security officer, effective May 1, 2023.

Shares of IIFL Securities rose 8.81% to Rs 59.9 apiece, compared to a 0.22% advance in the benchmark NSE Nifty 50 as of 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday. The stock rose as much as 12.08% intraday, the most since July 7, 2021.

Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 21.9 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was 66.5.

One analyst tracking the company recommends a 'hold' on the stock, according to Bloomberg data.

