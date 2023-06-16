IIFL Finance Shares Gain After Large Trade

Shares of IIFL Finance Ltd. advanced on Friday after large trade

At least 50 lakh shares, worth 1.3% of its equity, changed hands in a large trade early on Friday, according to Bloomberg data.

Shares of IIFL Finance gained 4.46% to Rs 521 apiece, compared to a 0.34% gain in the benchmark NSE Nifty 50 as of 10:10 a.m.

The total traded volume so far in the day stood at 4.2 times its 30-day average.

All three analysts tracking the company maintain a 'buy', according to Bloomberg data. The average of 12-month price targets suggests an upside of 37.7%.