IIFL Finance Gets A New 'Buy' Rating From HSBC Citing AUM Growth Resurgent

IIFL Finance Ltd. shares rose on Monday after HSBC Global Research initiated coverage with a 'buy', citing four key business pivots for the resurgent in assets under management growth, re-rating, and profitability.

The brokerage has set a price target of Rs 790 per share, implying an upside of 33.8% over the next 12 months.

The four strategic pivots undertaken by the business will lead to more sustainable growth and earnings over FY23–26, which is likely to drive a re-rating of the stock, HSBC said.