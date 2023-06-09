IEX Shares Tumble To Two-Year Low After Power Ministry Mulls Market Coupling 

Shares of Indian Energy Exchange Ltd. tumbled to a two-year low after the Ministry of Power asked CERC to initiate the process of market coupling for power exchanges.

The ministry also asked the Central Electricity Regulatory Commission to take suitable action for consultation and finalisation of a construction project with multiple exchanges.

The coupling of exchanges is expected to bring down the market share of Indian Energy Exchange Ltd., which has a 99.9% market share.

The stock has also been downgraded by Antique Broking as it fears that the past era of high volume growth for IEX may be "difficult to mimic", according to Bloomberg.

It sees power spot prices remaining higher than bilaterally negotiated prices between power distributors. It set a price target of Rs 105 apiece.

The average calculated from the 12-month price target given by analysts implies a potential upside of 20%.