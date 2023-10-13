IEA Cuts 2024 Oil Demand Growth Estimate By 100,000 Barrels A Day
The Israel-Hamas Conflict has no direct supply impact, but markets remain on "tenterhooks" as the crisis unfolds, IEA said.
The International Energy Agency on Thursday lowered its forecast for growth in oil demand in 2024, citing a deteriorating economic climate and advancements in energy efficiency.
The IEA projected a 900,000 barrels per day increase in oil demand in 2024, down from its prior estimate of 1 million barrels per day, the agency said in its monthly report. It attributed this adjustment to broader economic worries and the accelerated adoption of electric vehicles, along with other energy efficiency initiatives.
While the U.S. preliminary September data showed evidence of demand slump, the agency raised its 2023 forecast to 2.3 million barrels per day from a previous estimate of 2.2 million barrels per day, citing “buoyant” growth in China, India and Brazil. China, it estimated, would account for 77% of the demand this year.
Israel-Hamas Conflict
Crude surged 5% during Monday's opening trade after a surprise attack by Hamas on Israel during the weekend. These price surges have since stabilised, with the IEA reporting that benchmark Brent futures traded at approximately $87 a barrel at the time of writing their latest report.
While the Israel-Hamas war has not had any direct impact on oil flows, the IEA cautioned about a sharp escalation of geopolitical risk in the Middle East. It's watching the events and related risks to oil flows as Middle East accounts for more than a third of the world's seaborne oil trade.
Global Oil Supply
The IEA forecasts 1.5 million barrels per day and 1.7 million barrels per day of global supply growth for 2023 and 2024, respectively, with non-OPEC+ producers accounting for the majority of the supply.
Shipments from OPEC+ bloc will contract this year, the report said. However, Iran is on course to rank as the world’s second-biggest source of growth after the United States.
Voluntary cuts are anticipated to maintain an oil market deficit, with OPEC+ potentially pumping 1.3 million bpd less than the demand for its crude in the fourth quarter of 2023, it said. If these additional cuts are unwound in January, the equilibrium may shift towards a surplus, contributing to the restocking of depleted inventories, according to the IEA.