IEA Cuts 2024 Oil Demand Growth Estimate By 100,000 Barrels A Day

The International Energy Agency on Thursday lowered its forecast for growth in oil demand in 2024, citing a deteriorating economic climate and advancements in energy efficiency.

The IEA projected a 900,000 barrels per day increase in oil demand in 2024, down from its prior estimate of 1 million barrels per day, the agency said in its monthly report. It attributed this adjustment to broader economic worries and the accelerated adoption of electric vehicles, along with other energy efficiency initiatives.

While the U.S. preliminary September data showed evidence of demand slump, the agency raised its 2023 forecast to 2.3 million barrels per day from a previous estimate of 2.2 million barrels per day, citing “buoyant” growth in China, India and Brazil. China, it estimated, would account for 77% of the demand this year.