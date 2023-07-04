IDFC Shares Hit Record After IDFC First Bank's Board Approves Merger Plan

Shares of IDFC Ltd. hit record high on Tuesday after the board of IDFC First Bank Ltd. approved the merger of the former and IDFC Financial Holding Co. with the bank.

Shareholders will receive 155 IDFC First Bank shares for every 100 IDFC shares held, according to an exchanges filing. Due to the merger, the standalone book value per share of the bank would increase by 4.9%, as calculated on the March 31 financials.

Adding to this, at least 0.4% equity or 65.8 lakh shares of IDFC changed hands in three large trades, while IDFC First Bank had 20.3 lakh shares change hands in a large trade, according to Bloomberg data.

Shares of IDFC surged over 5% while those of IDFC First Bank declined nearly 6% intraday, as the merger stands in favour of the IDFC shareholders by over 16%, as per the last closing price of both companies.