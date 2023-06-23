IDFC First Bank Shares Turn Volatile After CLSA Downgrades To 'Underperform'

Shares of IDFC First Bank Ltd. swung between gains and losses on Thursday after CSLA Ltd. downgraded the bank’s rating from 'buy' to 'underperform'.

However, the brokerage revised the target price on the bank to Rs 85 from the earlier price of Rs 80. IDFC Bank has been one of the best performers in the last six months, outperforming its peers by approximately 35 basis points.

"While we like the bank’s compelling growth story, we think valuations, at 1.8 times one-year forward PB, do not fully reflect the unfinished journey on return on ROE improvement," said the brokerage in a report published on Thursday.

The bank saw a rapid scaling up of capital and savings account deposits, from less than 5% to over 35%, post-merger with Capital First. This scale-up came at high costs, as the bank pays a sizable premium on rates vs. its top peers. The brokerage believes that the ask rate for continuing to do well on liabilities will remain high.