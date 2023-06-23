IDFC First Bank Shares Turn Volatile After CLSA Downgrades To 'Underperform'
The brokerage revised the target price on the bank to Rs 85 form the Rs 80 earlier.
Shares of IDFC First Bank Ltd. swung between gains and losses on Thursday after CSLA Ltd. downgraded the bank’s rating from 'buy' to 'underperform'.
However, the brokerage revised the target price on the bank to Rs 85 from the earlier price of Rs 80. IDFC Bank has been one of the best performers in the last six months, outperforming its peers by approximately 35 basis points.
"While we like the bank’s compelling growth story, we think valuations, at 1.8 times one-year forward PB, do not fully reflect the unfinished journey on return on ROE improvement," said the brokerage in a report published on Thursday.
The bank saw a rapid scaling up of capital and savings account deposits, from less than 5% to over 35%, post-merger with Capital First. This scale-up came at high costs, as the bank pays a sizable premium on rates vs. its top peers. The brokerage believes that the ask rate for continuing to do well on liabilities will remain high.
Shares of the bank fell 2.64% to Rs 75.55 apiece during opening trade only to gain by 2% to Rs 79.15 apiece by midday trade on Friday.
At 3:10 p.m., the stock was trading 0.19% higher at Rs 77.75, compared to a 0.53% decline in the benchmark Nifty 50.
The total traded volume so far in the day stood at 1.9 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index is at 62.72, implying that the stock is neither overbought nor oversold.
Out of the 15 analysts tracking the company, nine maintain a ‘buy’, two recommend a ‘hold’, and four suggest a ‘sell’ on the stock, according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies a downside of 7.6%.