IDFC First Bank Shares Hit Two-Year High After Posting Record Profits In Q4 And FY23

Shares of IDFC First Bank Ltd. hit a two-year high after it reported its highest-ever quarterly and yearly profit for the period ended March 31.

The private sector lender reported a 134% jump in profit after tax to Rs 803 crore for the March 2023 quarter on Saturday. The hike was driven by strong growth in core operating income. The bank's net profit was Rs 343 crore in the year-ago period.

IDFC First Bank has registered its highest-ever quarterly profit in Q4 FY23 and its highest-ever yearly profit in 2022–23. On a quarterly basis, net interest income grew 35% to Rs 3,597 crore in January–March 2022–23, from Rs 2,669 crore in the fourth quarter of FY22.

Gross non-performing advances improved to 2.51% in the fourth quarter from 3.7% in the year-ago period, as per the bank's filing on BSE. Net non-performing assets came down to 0.86%, compared to 1.53% in the fourth quarter of 2021–22.