IDFC First Bank Shares Gain As GQG Partners Acquires Stake
Proceeds of the sale will be used to increase V Vaidyanathan's stake from 0.58% to 1.04%.
Shares of IDFC First Bank Ltd. advanced on Monday after GQG Partners acquired 5.07 crore shares of the bank, in a large pre-market trade.
The company acquired shares from V Vaidyanathan, managing director and chief executive officer of the lender, as per an exchange filing.
The total proceeds of the sale stand at around Rs 478.7 crore, which is net of securities transaction tax and other brokerage charges. These proceeds will be utilised for three purposes:
Subscribing to fresh shares of the bank through the exercise of options and thus, increasing Vaidyanathan's stake from 0.58% to 1.04%.
Payment of related income tax on the appreciation in the market value of the options held by Vaidyanathan.
Contributing to specific pre-committed social causes.
Shares of the bank rose as much as 2.15%, the most since Sept. 4, before paring gains to trade 1.21% higher at 10:28 a.m. This compares with a 0.53% advance in the NSE Nifty 50.
The stock has risen 64.2% on a year-to-date basis. The relative strength index was at 66.5.
Of the 17 analysts tracking the company, 11 maintain a 'buy' rating, two recommend a 'hold' and four suggest to 'sell' the stock, according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies a downside of 5.4%.