IDFC First Bank Shares Gain As GQG Partners Acquires Stake 

Shares of IDFC First Bank Ltd. advanced on Monday after GQG Partners acquired 5.07 crore shares of the bank, in a large pre-market trade.

The company acquired shares from V Vaidyanathan, managing director and chief executive officer of the lender, as per an exchange filing.

The total proceeds of the sale stand at around Rs 478.7 crore, which is net of securities transaction tax and other brokerage charges. These proceeds will be utilised for three purposes: