IdeaForge Technology Shares Off Record Low After Bagging Order From The Defence Ministry

Shares of Ideaforge Technology Ltd. were off their record low on Wednesday after the company bagged an order from the defence ministry.

The company has received orders worth about Rs 88.06 crore to supply surveillance quadcopters with accessories to one of the forces under the Ministry of Defence, government of India, according to an exchange filing.

The drone manufacturer has slipped below its listing price of Rs 1,300 apiece to an all-time low since its listing on July 7. The stock dropped 7.47% intraday to Rs 996 per share.

Shares of IdeaForge Technology had listed at Rs 1,305.10 apiece on the BSE, a premium of 94.21% to their IPO price of Rs 672 apiece.