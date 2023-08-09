IdeaForge Technology Shares Off Record Low After Bagging Order From The Defence Ministry
The company got orders worth Rs 88.06 crore to supply surveillance quadcopters with accessories to one of the defence forces.
Shares of Ideaforge Technology Ltd. were off their record low on Wednesday after the company bagged an order from the defence ministry.
The company has received orders worth about Rs 88.06 crore to supply surveillance quadcopters with accessories to one of the forces under the Ministry of Defence, government of India, according to an exchange filing.
The drone manufacturer has slipped below its listing price of Rs 1,300 apiece to an all-time low since its listing on July 7. The stock dropped 7.47% intraday to Rs 996 per share.
Shares of IdeaForge Technology had listed at Rs 1,305.10 apiece on the BSE, a premium of 94.21% to their IPO price of Rs 672 apiece.
The stock declined 4.63% to Rs 1,026.6 apiece, compared to a 0.49% decline in the NSE Nifty 50 as of 11:08 a.m.
The stock has fallen 20.7% since listing. Total traded volume stood at 0.7 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was 24, implying that the stock may be oversold.
The one analyst tracking the company maintains a 'buy' rating on the stock, according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month price target given by analysts implies a potential upside of 60.1%.