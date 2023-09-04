IDBI Bank Shares Surge 9% After Government Invites Bids For Asset Valuer

Shares of IDBI Bank Ltd. advanced on Monday after the government invited bids to appoint an asset valuer for disinvestment of IDBI Bank.

The Department of Investment and Public Asset Management has invited bids for asset valuers for the bank. The bids are expected to be submitted by Oct. 9. The asset valuer will work closely with the transaction adviser and legal adviser.

The government is looking to sell 30.48% stake, while Life Insurance Corp. of India is looking to offload 30.24% of its share in IDBI Bank, along with the transfer of management control.