IDBI Bank Shares At Five-Year High After Large Trade

Shares of IDBI Bank Ltd. surged to a five-year high after multiple large trades.

At least 43 lakh shares, or 0.04% equity, changed hands in four large trades, according to Bloomberg data. The trades took place in the price range of Rs 69.65 to Rs 70.95 apiece. The buyers and sellers were not known immediately.

Additionally, the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management has invited bids for asset valuers for the bank. The bids are expected to be submitted by Oct. 9. The asset valuer will work closely with the transaction adviser and legal adviser.

The government is looking to sell a 30.48% stake, while Life Insurance Corp. of India is looking to offload 30.24% of its share in IDBI Bank, along with the transfer of management control.