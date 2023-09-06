ICRA Revises Outlook For Petrochemicals To Negative On Profitability Concerns

According to Prashant Vasisht, senior vice president and co-group head of corporate ratings, ICRA Ltd., "Tepid global growth and inflationary pressures in major chemical-consuming nations are exerting pressure on the global demand of a host of chemicals and thus, volume growth for these chemicals is expected to slow down in the near term."

Moreover, sizable capacity expansions over 2022 to 2024, are expected to weigh on the operating rates and would result in a supply overhang, which is likely to keep the spreads and margins under pressure in the next 2-3 years. While domestic demand is likely to remain healthy, dumping of excess output by large overseas producers is likely to keep profitability under pressure, he said.