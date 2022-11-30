ICICI Securities' Top Picks As Capex, Cyclical Stocks Are Back In Favour

The availability of cheaper finance due to relatively lower interest rates has brought capex intense and cyclical stocks back in favour, according to ICICI Securities.

The brokerage expects capital expenditure by listed companies, including state and central governments, to exceed Rs 21 lakh crore in FY23 due to a strong real estate and credit cycle.

Capex by listed corporate hit an all-time high of Rs 7 lakh crore on a trailing 12-month basis versus Rs 6.4 lakh crore in FY22, the research house said in a Nov. 28 note, driven by capital-intensive industrial corporates.

The combined government's (states and center) capex has also reached a record high of Rs 12.3 lakh crore on a TTM basis and is expected to exceed the budgeted target of Rs 14 lakh crore in FY23, the brokerage said.